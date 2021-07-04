Zambia will not approach Cosafa Cup as defending champions - Chongo

The competition - whose fixtures were reshuffled following Comoros' withdrawal - will start on July 6 and run to July 18

Zambia defender Kabaso Chongo has explained why they will not approach the Cosafa Cup tournament as the defending champions.

The TP Mazembe star returned to the national team fold after he was suspended last year just after playing in a friendly match against Kenya in Nairobi and has said they must employ hard work in order to start the campaign with a win.

Chipolopolo were to begin the tournament with a match against Comoros, who withdrew due to their government's coronavirus restrictions. The withdrawal forced Cosafa management to reshuffle the fixtures.

Following the Islanders' withdrawal, Group B will remain with three teams: Zambia, Malawi, and Madagascar. The Flames will face Madagascar in the group opener on Wednesday, followed by a match between Zambia and the Malagasy on July 10. Zambia and Malawi will play the final group game on July 13.

"We will take it a game at a time, as the first match, we have to take it very seriously. If we win the first game, it will give us the impetus to win the next game," Chongo told Faz media. "We will not approach the tournament as we are champions, we will have to work hard for things to be okay. Those who will be in the starting 11 have to work hard."

Chongo also lauded the role the Southern African regional tournament has played in as far as the development of careers is concerned."There is no small tournament, for us, even friendly games are very important. Cosafa has created opportunities for a lot of players. Others have been bought by foreign clubs on account of the great Cosafa tournament. The upcoming players have to believe in themselves and strive to be better than those ahead of them," he concluded.Meanwhile, AmaZulu striker Augustine Mulenga has said he is hopeful every member of the Zambian team will approach the tournament with the mindset of defending the trophy."When one is a champion, he will always look forward to defending the trophy, which is always good, because I believe everyone will go into the tournament with the sole intention of defending it," he explained ."Everyone was very good during the league and they deserve to be part of the national team and I think everyone is going to impress."

July 6: Group A: Eswatini vs Lesotho and South Africa vs Botswana.

July 7: Group B: Madagascar vs Malawi and Zambia

July 8: Group C: Mozambique vs Zimbabwe and Senegal vs Namibia

July 9: Group A: Lesotho vs Botswana and South Africa vs Eswatini.

July 10: Group B: Malawi vs Comoros and Madagascar vs Zambia

July 11: Group C: Zimbabwe vs Namibia and Mozambique vs Senegal

July 13: Group B: Comoros vs Madagascar and Zambia vs Malawi

July 13: Group A: Botswana vs Eswatini and South Africa vs Lesotho

July 14: Group C: Namibia vs Mozambique and Senegal vs Zimbabwe.

July 16: Semi-finals: Winner A vs Best Runner-Up and Winner B vs Winner C

July 17: Third-place play-off loser semi 1 vs Loser Semi 2

July 18: - Final.