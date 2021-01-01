Zambia striker Nachula the heroine as Zaragoza pip Collerense

The Copper Queens star was a standout as her effort steered her side to winning ways in their latest Spanish Reto Iberdrola fixture

Racheal Nachula scored the winner for Zaragoza as they secured a 1-0 win at Collerense in Sunday's Spanish Reto Iberdrola encounter.

The Zambia international had arrived at Aragon from Zambian side Green Buffaloes in the summer of 2020 and has continued to impress for the Spanish outfit in their top-flight promotion bid this season.

Before Sunday's tie, she had scored two goals in five games for Zaragoza and made a return from , where she helped Zambia to a 2-1 friendly win, and a 0-0 draw with AEM on December 20.

Coincidently, Nachula's last starting role for Zaragoza came in a 3-2 win at Collenrense, where she netted the winner on November 22.

This time at home, the Zambian struck the winner in the 32nd minute to ensure Nacho Bracero's side recorded their first win in three consecutive matches.

Nachula, who was involved in the match until the 69th minute, has now scored three goals in six appearances for Bracero's team.

Her compatriot Hellen Mubanga also played for the last 13 minutes of the contest, while 's Hanane Ait El Haj lasted the duration of the encounter for Zaragoza.

The win at Enrique Porta moves Zaragoza to fourth on the log with 16 points from nine games - six adrift of leaders Deportivo .

Up next, Zaragoza will aim to close the gap on the Alaves and will rely hugely on in-form Nachule to inspire them again at eighth-placed side II on January 24.