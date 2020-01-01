Zaha satisfied with Crystal Palace’s draw against Leicester City

Although he felt his team had the better chances against the Foxes, he was content with the stalemate at Selhurst Park

Wilfried Zaha expressed his satisfaction after seeing battle to a 1-1 draw against in Monday’s Premier League game.

In the keenly contested affair at Selhurst Park, the Cote d’Ivoire international put the Eagles ahead on 58 minutes after Kelechi Iheanacho had missed a fine chance to hand the visitors a first-half lead via the penalty spot.

The 28-year-old had sent a pass out wide to Andros Townsend, and the Englishman delivered an accurate cross that found him in space, before he unleashed a right-footed volley past Kasper Schmeichel at the near post.

Having in mind that his team had lost to (7-0) and (3-0) before the encounter, the former man claimed the result was pleasing, albeit, he said Palace had the chance to claim all points at stake.

"I'm happy," Zaha told Crystal Palace website. "Obviously the last couple of games have been tough for us so getting a point today, I feel like we worked hard and could have got all three points. We'll take a point.

"I'll take it. After the last results we got, the way we worked today, I'm definitely happy and I'll take that going into the New Year."

The forward - who has been constantly been linked with a move from Crystal Palace - has long since surpassed his last season’s tally for Roy Hodgson’s men, where he managed four goals in 38 Premier League appearances.

8 - Wilfried Zaha has scored eight goals in 14 Premier League appearances this season, twice as many as he netted in 2019-20 (4 in 38 apps). Glad. pic.twitter.com/XdQVHi6pzR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2020

"I'm not trying to think about scoring too much, I'm just trying to make sure I'm playing well and that the chances keep on coming. I'm happy to score my eighth goal but it's all about the team,” he added.

With their latest result, the Eagles climbed to 13th spot on the Premier League log having accrued 19 points from 16 games so far in the 2020-21 season.

Zaha - who boasts of 18 appearances for the West African nation - will hope to continue to find the net again when Hodgson’s team take on Chris Wilder’s on January 2, as his team aims to put an end to their five-game winless streak.