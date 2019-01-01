Zaha, Mane shortlisted for Premier League Player of the Month

The African stars were in a blistering forms in the month under review and could be rewarded for their impressive displays

winger Wilfried Zaha and ’s Sadio Mane have been nominated for February Player of the Month award.

Zaha delivered sparkling performances for Roy Hodgson’s men last month, scoring three goals in four games.

His strike against helped Palace secure a point at Selhurst Park before scoring a brace in their 4-1 demolition of .

Overall, Zaha has seven goals to his name in 24 league appearances this season to help Palace to the 15th spot in the log with 30 points from 28 games.

Mane, however, bagged four goals in the month under review, including his brace against on Wednesday which saw him score a magnificent backheel.

The former man has now notched 14 goals in the elite division, thus making this term his most prolific in the English top-flight.

The African stars will battle ’s duo of Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba, ’s Ashley Barnes, ’s Sergio Aguero, ’s Sean Longstaff and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for the individual accolade.