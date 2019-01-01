'You’ve been doing amazingly well'– John Obi Mikel in awe of Super Falcons

Nigeria are in danger of exiting the Women's World Cup, but the Super Eagles captain have reserved some kind words for the African queens

John Obi Mikel has given the Super Falcons a pat on the back despite their latest defeat, which put them on the verge of elimination from the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Against all odds, Thomas Dennerby’s ladies put up a commanding display against on Monday, but Wendie Renard’s 79th minute penalty condemned the hard-fighting Africans to their second defeat of the tournament.

finished as Group A’s third best side and could advance to the Round of 16 should they rank among the four best third-placed teams from the six groups.

Despite the team’s defeat to the Blues at the Roazhon Park, the Super Eagles’ skipper is proud of the African champions’ performance, while assuring them of maximum supports from his teammates in .

“I just want to say well done for your efforts, we’ve been watching […] in camp,” Mikel said in a video posted on Super Falcons’ Twitter handle.

Article continues below

“The Super Eagles have been keeping a close eye on the games watching you guys. You’ve been doing amazingly well.

“You guys have been giving the best, you played wonderfully well [against France] but it’s a shame you lost, and I want to say keep going and hopefully you guys can make it.

“The entire Super Eagles are behind you and wish you the best.”