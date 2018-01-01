Young calls on Man Utd to 'play for the badge' after 'tough week' at Old Trafford

The Red Devils will face Cardiff on the back of an action-packed week which has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replace Jose Mourinho at the helm

Ashley Young admits Manchester United have endured “a tough week”, but has called on those around him to “play for the badge” as a new era is opened at Cardiff.

The Red Devils will take to the field in South Wales with a new manager at the helm, with Jose Mourinho having been relieved of his duties.

Inconsistent displays from an underperforming squad spelled the end for the Portuguese, with a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool proving to be the final straw.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been drafted in as Mourinho’s successor and is being backed to bring a feel-good factor back to Old Trafford.

Young concedes there have not been too many smiles on United faces of late, but told the club’s official website: “It's been a tough week.

“But we’ve got to move on now, move forward and concentrate on this game. We need to get ourselves back to winning ways.

“You go out there as a player and you want to win, play for the badge, play for this fantastic club, the best club in the world and for us now it’s about looking ahead and looking at the next couple of games we’ve got coming up.

“It’s a busy Christmas period and we want to get points on the board and start getting ourselves back up the table.”

The Red Devils are looking for returning hero Solskjaer to make an immediate impact, with the presence of a 1999 Treble winner helping to raise spirits around the club.

“I’m sure Ole is excited to be back, Mike Phelan as well,” added Young.

“For Ole to walk back in here must feel unbelievable. The fans love him, he loves the club and it can only be a good thing for us.



“With me being one of the older heads, I [previously] worked under Mike and it’s nice to see him back on the training pitch again.”

Young has also hailed the impact of the backroom team at United, with Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna and goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez all having important roles to play in the present and future.

“Carras, Kieran and Emilio have been fantastic,” he said.

“The training sessions they’ve put on have been fantastic, top notch.



“I can definitely see Carras being a manager one day and Kieran has been brilliant stepping up to the first team [from the Under-18s]. He’s taken to it like a duck to water and Emilio is a fantastic goalkeeping coach. It’s nice for them to be here and work under Mick and Ole as well.

“The main thing for us has been not to be caught up in everything and instead just concentrate on our work on the pitch and get ourselves fully prepared for this weekend’s game. That’s all you can do as players; be prepared and be ready for the game that we’ve got coming up.”