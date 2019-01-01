Live Scores
'You will never walk alone' - Nigerians celebrate Liverpool's Uefa Champions League success

A goal in each half of the encounter was enough for the Reds to lift their sixth Champions League title in Madrid on Saturday

Football lovers in Nigeria have taken to Twitter to celebrate Liverpool's Uefa Champions League triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.

Mohamed Salah's goal from the penalty spot in the second minute and Divock Origi's late strike gave Jurgen Klopp's men a 2-0 win over their Premier League rivals.

After a painful defeat in last year's final to Real Madrid, Liverpool fans are pleased by the club's response in their second successive Champions League final on Saturday, but it seems the whole country is reveling in the victory at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

