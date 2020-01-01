'You carry on with what you're doing, I'll do my job' - Zidane snaps at critics after Madrid draw

The Blancos coach insisted he was still hopeful of retaining the league title despite dropping points away to Villarreal

Zinedine Zidane was in no mood to listen to his critics after dropping more Liga points with on Saturday, telling reporters he would carry on doing his job as always.

The Merengue enjoyed a perfect start against in their first game back from the international break when Mariano fired them into the lead after just two minutes.

But Gerard Moreno hit from the penalty spot to level deep into the second half and the hosts ended the game as the side that looked most likely to take all three points as Madrid withstood a late barrage to tie 1-1.

The result leaves the reigning Liga champions fourth in the standings having won just five of their opening nine fixtures, and they could fall six points behind leaders should the Basques win Sunday's clash against Cadiz.

And Zidane appeared to be feeling the pressure as he snapped back at journalists after the final whistle.

"I have the same hopes as always and that won't change," he fired when asked about Madrid's growing number of critics.

"Don't you guys worry. Carry on with what you are doing and I will keep working.

"[The draw] is disappointing. We deserved a lot more today for the game we played. I was annoyed because of the effort the boys put in.

"Mariano's thing (the forward was taken off after scoring Madrid's solitary goal), he has been a long time out, he was exhausted.

"We dropped two points today, clearly."

Recent reports in suggest that, after losing Gareth Bale to over the summer, Madrid are bracing for the exit of Isco.

The playmaker is said to be keen to leave as early as January, but Zidane denied any knowledge of the situation.

"Has Isco asked to leave? No, not at all. We will not talk internal matters," he explained.

"But Isco is a Madrid player, he is staying here, he is with us and we don't need to speak further."

Zidane's Madrid are back in action on Wednesday, when they travel to San Siro to take on in the .