Yekini was created to score goals – Adepoju's tribute to late Nigeria legend

The Super Eagles football icon posted a touching tribute to mark the anniversary of the late African football great

Ex- star Mutiu Adepoju has paid an emotional tribute to Rasheed Yekini on his eighth year of remembrance.

Yekini, famed for becoming the first Nigerian to be named African Player of the Year and the country’s first goalscorer at the Fifa World Cup, died at the age of 48 on May 8, 2012.

The gangling striker also holds the record as the Super Eagles’ all-time top scorer having accrued 37 goals in 58 international outings.

More teams

The former Vitoria Setubal man also led the Class of 94 which included Adepoju, Emmanuel Amuneke, Peter Rufai and Augustine Eguavoen to win the 1994 in .

In a series of tweets, Adepoju recounts his time with Yekini in the senior national team as the world marks the eight-year anniversary of his passing.

Today is the remembrance of this great man. His greatness is so huge that we still reminisce over his exploits in the beautiful game. #RasheedYekiniLivesOn — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) May 4, 2020

Dear mate, I feel honoured playing with you in colours and that was a big achievement on its own. You gave your 100% always #RasheedYekiniLivesOn — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) May 4, 2020

Whenever we seem down and defeated, you always conjure your magic wand and get us out of trouble with your goals. #RasheedYekiniLivesOn — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) May 4, 2020

It was never a dull moment with you in camp as everyone’s ribs would be cracked at your jokes. You were never a contentious person and you saw everyone as your brother not minding their backgrounds. #RasheedYekiniLivesOn — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) May 4, 2020

I will never forget you, Nigerians will never forget you. Always in our hearts. Rest in peace king Rasheed Yekini. You were created to score goals and your class remains unmatched! #RasheedYekiniLivesOn — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) May 4, 2020

“Today is the remembrance of this great man. His greatness is so huge that we still reminisce over his exploits in the beautiful game.,” Adepoju tweeted.

“Dear mate, I feel honoured playing with you in Nigeria colours and that was a big achievement on its own. You gave your 100% always

“Whenever we seem down and defeated, you always conjure your magic wand and get us out of trouble with your goals.

“It was never a dull moment with you in camp as everyone’s ribs would be cracked at your jokes. You were never a contentious person and you saw everyone as your brother not minding their backgrounds.

“I will never forget you, Nigerians will never forget you. Always in our hearts. Rest in peace king Rasheed Yekini. You were created to score goals and your class remains unmatched!”