Yekini: Sports Ministry awards mother of late Nigeria legend with monthly stipend

The 1993 African Player of the Year as posthumously remembered by the world on Monday, eight years after his death in the ancient city of Ibadan

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, under the leadership of Sunday Dare, honoured the mother of late Rashidi Yekini with the assurance of a monthly stipend.

Earlier this week, Yekini was remembered by the football world on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of his death.

His mother, Sikiratu, stays in Ijagbo near Offa in Kwara State and was supported with the amount of 50,000 naira and foodstuff including a 50kg bag of rice, a 10kg bag of wheat and six tins of Milo beverage for the Ramadan period.

Kudos to the Sports Minister @SundayDareSD for his kind gesture to Rashidi Yekini's mother at her residence in Ijagbo, near Offa in Kwara State... Top class! pic.twitter.com/9gRqUlq9tx — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) May 6, 2020

Yekini, who died on May 4 in 2012 at the age of 48, was renowned for his goalscoring prowess during his time with the Super Eagles.

He holds the record for the most goals scored in the national team shirt with 37 goals in 58 international appearances.

He scored ’s first-ever goal at the Fifa World Cup tournament in USA '94, and he was named the African Footballer of the Year in 1993.