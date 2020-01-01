Yeboah on missing out on Bayern Munich move and his famous Liverpool goal

The Ghanaian opens up on his playing time in England and Germany

Former forward Anthony Yeboah has picked his strike against in 1995-96 as his best goal during his time in .

The Ghanaian was the toast of fans at Elland Road, a status boosted by his knack for spectacular goals.

Two strikes, one against The Reds and another against Wimbledon, stand out.

“Any time I am in England, I am asked about my goals and I always choose the goal against Liverpool because I am a Liverpool fan so it was special to score against them," Yeboah told GTV Sports Plus.

"And it was a long time that Leeds had beaten Liverpool.

"I met Ian Rush, [John] Barnes, players I had liked from a distance and said; this one I have to show something.”

Yeboah joined Leeds from German side in 1995, having fallen out with coach Jupp Heynckes.

He had made his mark in the where he twice finished joint-top scorer.

As expected, those achievements would not go unnoticed by bigger clubs.

“Normally I should have gone to but Frankfurt would not allow it because the fans would kill them so they said 'no, we are not allowing you to go' even though Bayern was 100 percent interested,” Yeboah revealed.

“I didn’t know Leeds but when the offer came I said why not?

"Then I had a problem with the coach at Frankfurt so I decided I want to play football, I want my peace."

Despite a slow start at Leeds, Yeboah did well to find his feat as he would end a two-year stay with 32 goals in 66 outings.

In his first full year, his goal against Wimbledon was voted the best of the campaign, while in his second year, he was voted the club's Player of the Season.

"Initially the trust from Leeds was not there so they loaned me for the first six months and had the option for another two years," the 53-year-old-said.

“I was fit and it didn’t take me too long to adjust to English football.

“I wanted to retire after Leeds but one coach from convinced me out of it and then I went to Hamburg.

"I lasted four seasons at Hamburg then I moved to . That was the pension move. That league is nothing so we just went there and finished our career."