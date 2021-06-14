Yaya Toure: Former Barcelona and Manchester City star appointed FK Akhmat assistant coach

The African football great has been confirmed as assistant manager of the Russian Premier League side

Former Barcelona and Manchester City star Yaya Toure has been appointed as assistant coach at Russian Premier League outfit FK Akhmat.

The 38-year-old - who began his coaching career at Ukrainian side Olimpik Donetsk – has been handed a one-year deal that will see him at the Akhmat Arena for the 2021-22 campaign.

The four-time African Player of the Year winner is now expected to assist Andrei Talalayev in the dugout.

“Former footballer Yaya Toure has joined the coaching staff of the Thunderbirds. Head coach Andrey Talalaev will determine his duties as an assistant,” a statement from the club website read.

“The contract with the specialist is calculated until the end of the 2021-22 season.

“Yaya has played for teams such as Beveren, Metalurh Donetsk, Monaco, Olympiacos, Barcelona and Manchester City.

“We welcome Yaya Toure and say to him: 'welcome to Ahmat.'”

A legend with 101 Cote d’Ivoire caps to his credit, spent eight memorable years at City between 2010 and 2018, winning three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

He last played for Qingdao Huanghai in the Chinese League One, and he helped them earn promotion to the Super League after winning the Second Division title.

After leaving China, the Ivorian was in transfer talks with Botafogo but he turned down a move to the Brazilian club due to family reasons.

“The coronavirus pandemic has made things difficult in a lot of ways – it was the reason I left Qingdao Huanghai in China at the start of 2020 – but it has given me the opportunity to learn,” Toure had written in the Coaches' Voice.

“I have taken the chance to start doing my coaching badges and think about the next chapter. I’ve already made good progress in gaining my qualifications.

“But sitting in an office the whole time – that’s not me.

“I want to be out on the grass, interacting with other people, exchanging ideas. I’ve been very lucky that Chris Ramsey has given me the opportunity to do that at QPR.

“I’ve been able to lead coaching sessions with the younger age groups, watch Chris coach and learn from him, as well as lots of other good coaches like Andrew Impey and Paul Hall. Les Ferdinand has been great, giving me the chance to watch these coaches in action. They have pushed me to learn, and have shown me what you need to do differently to be a top coach.

“I’ve also had the chance to go to Blackburn thanks to Stuart Jones, and the PFA – through Geoff Lomax – have given me great opportunities too. I’m learning all the time, and I love it!

“At QPR, after the sessions, I spend time with the players chatting to them. It really is amazing to see how committed they are. They want to achieve as much as I did, and they always want to learn how to be better. It’s amazing to be able to help them, and I’m delighted that I have that chance.”