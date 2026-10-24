Xabi Alonso delivers worrying injury update on in-form Joao Pedro as Chelsea face Tottenham without their top scorer

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Xabi Alonso has confirmed that Joao Pedro is missing Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Tottenham on Saturday after picking up an injury in training. The Brazil international, who has been the Blues’ standout performer this season with five goals and three assists in six league appearances, will now undergo further tests to determine the full extent of the knee problem.

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Pedro absent from Chelsea matchday squad

Chelsea have been dealt a major blow for their London derby against Tottenham, with Pedro absent from the matchday squad. According to Sky Sports, the striker was ruled out after suffering an injury that is now being assessed by the club’s medical staff.

Pedro had been pictured in training on Friday but was not deemed fit enough to feature. In his absence, Alonso handed Geovany Quenda his first Premier League start of the season, with Chelsea having gone into the game fourth in the table on 13 points.

Alonso confirms Pedro training injury

Alonso explained that the problem emerged during Chelsea’s final preparations for the game and admitted the club will not know how serious it is until tests have been carried out.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Alonso said: “Yesterday in training he felt something, and at the moment he has some liquid, so we have to do some tests to know how big the injury is. It’s disappointing, but we need to carry on.” The setback is a big one, with Pedro having already scored five goals and provided three assists in just six league appearances this term.

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Penders replaces injured Martinez in goal

Pedro was not the only change Alonso was forced to make following Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Everton last weekend. Mike Penders came into the side in place of Emi Martinez, who was stretchered off after a collision at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and has since undergone successful surgery on a fractured jaw.

Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill kept their places in defence in front of Penders. Tottenham, meanwhile, went into the derby 17th in the table on six points, having claimed their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Coventry City last time out.

What’s next for Pedro and Chelsea

Chelsea will now wait anxiously for the results of Pedro’s tests over the coming days. Alonso will be hoping the knee problem proves to be minor, allowing the forward to return quickly and continue his fine form as the Blues push to stay in the top four and chase success in the domestic cups.