Wubetu Abate named new Ethiopia coach to replace Mebratu

The Walya Antelopes have settled for a new coach as they get ready for the Afcon qualifying matches in November

The Ethiopia Football Federation (EFF) has named Wubetu Abate as the new coach for the national team.

Abate was appointed to the hot seat following the departure of Abraham Mebratu after his contract expired on August 6, and the EFF opted not to renew his contract which lasted two years.

EFF president Esayas Jira confirmed the new coach, who signed a two-year contract by stating on CafOnline: “Following the government's approval on football activities resumption, we took only a few days to name a new coach. The technical committee proposed a list of coaches and our choice fell on Wubetu Abate.”

Speaking after being unveiled, Abate said as quoted by CafOnline: “I like challenges and enjoy them. I face many challenges in my coaching career. The higher the risk, the higher the reward. It was a dream for me to manage the Ethiopia national team. Surprisingly, the dream has come true, and I hope to achieve good results during my spell.”

His immediate task is to qualify with Ethiopia to the 2021 African Cup of Nations and the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers final play-offs.

Abate had a brief playing career with Pulp and Worket at the end of the 1990’s before injury made him hang up his boots.

He then turned to coaching and got a distinguished name in the process. His mesmerizing run with Adama Ketema in the 2007 season of the Ethiopian Premier League landed him a job at big spenders Dedebit but he left the club early.

He is famous for guiding Ethiopia Bunna to their first-ever – and last, to date – Ethiopian Premier League title in 2011, beating cross-city rivals Kidus Giorgis.

The new coach also had spells in Ethiopia with Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, Hawassa Ketema, Fasil Kenema, and Sebeta Ketema.

He also had a successful stint at Sudanese side Al Ahli Shendi, where he guided the team to a third-place finish and participation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Walya Antelopes are currently lying second in Group K with three points after they suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first match away to group leaders Madagascar before they shocked Cote d'Ivoire 2-1.

Ethiopia will tackle Niger in the African Cup of Nations qualifier in November.