The 27-year-old Black Star opened his goal account as the away team roared to a convincing win on Sunday

Ghana international Kwasi Wriedt grabbed a goal as Willem II secured a 3-0 win against Vitesse in an Eredivisie fixture on Sunday.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring for the away team in the 18th minute before Che Nunnely doubled the lead in the 36th minute and Wesley Spieringhs confirmed the emphatic win with a goal in the 82nd minute at Gelredome.

Wriedt, who joined Willem on a three-year contract from Bayern Munich on July 1, 2020, scored the opener after jumping the highest to head home a well-delivered free-kick from Gorkem Saglam, which proved difficult for goalkeeper Markus Schubert to handle.

In the 21st minute, Wriedt thought he had doubled the away team’s lead after heading home another cross from defender Derrick Kohn, but the goal was ruled out for offside and a free-kick was given to Vitesse.

However, Willem II were able double their lead after a beautiful pass from Saglam found the unmarked Nunnely inside Vitesse’s dangerzone and he rounded keeper Schubert before slotting the ball into an empty net.

Willem, who had lost the first game 4-0 against Feyenoord at home, went into the half-time break enjoying a 2-0 lead, and after the resumption they continued to attack Vitesse seeking another goal to kill off the game.

In the 48th minute, Willem made three changes with Dasa, Gboho, and Frederiksen coming on for Yapi, Oroz, and Domgjoni.

Five minutes later, goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther made a double save – first from Lois Openda and on the rebound from Maximilian Wittek’s ferocious left-footed effort.

Article continues below

In the 70th minute, Wriedt was pulled out for Elton Kabangu before Spieringhs grabbed the third after some great individual play from Max Svensson set him up to drive the ball home with his right foot.

The first win of the season pushed Willem to position nine on the 18-team table with three points from two matches while Vitesse are a place below them also on three points.

Willem will next face PEC Zwolle at Konin Willem II Stadium on Saturday.