World Cup Qualifiers 2022: Sunil Chhetri doubtful for clash against Qatar

The Indian skipper might not feature on Tuesday night when India face Qatar...

Sunil Chhetri might not be available for selection when will take the pitch against on Tuesday, Goal has learnt.

The Indian skipper did not even attend the practice sessions in Doha and there remains significant doubt over his participation against the Maroons.

Needless to say, his absence will be a setback for the Blue Tigers as the striker has been in fine form. He found the back of the net against Oman in the previous match to put ahead before the visitors bagged two late goals.

But, the likes of Balwant Singh and Manvir Singh must look to make the most of this opportunity if coach Igor Stimac chooses to field them in Chhetri's absence. The Croatian will assess Sunil's condition after the final practice session on Monday and will then take a late call on whether to include the 35-year old in the matchday squad.

, 2022 World Cup hosts and defending AFC champions, humiliated Afghanistan 6-0 in their campaign opener in a drubbing that was powered by Almoez Ali's hat-trick.

India will face Qatar in their second Group E game of the round two joint qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Asian Cup at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Qatar, on Tuesday at 22:00 IST.