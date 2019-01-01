World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: India's record against Group E opponents

The Blue Tigers have been drawn against Bangladesh, Oman, Afghanistan and Qatar in the second round of the Asian qualifiers...

The Indian national team are to embark on the round 2 qualification of the 2022 FIFA World Cup from Group E from 5 September 2019. It is set to be a joint preliminary qualification for the 2023 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) as well.

Igor Stimac's side have been drawn alongside , Oman, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Group E of the Asian Qualifiers in the draw held in Malaysia on Wednesday.

Here, Goal takes a look at how has fared against their group opponents in the past.



v Oman

Games won: 1 Games drawn: 3 Games lost: 4

Date Match Result Score Competition 4 Aug 1991 Oman v D 1-1 Olympics 21 Sep 1994 Oman v India W 1-4 Independence 31 Mar 2004 India v Oman L 1-5 FIFA World Cup 17 Nov 2004 Oman v India D 0-0 FIFA World Cup 23 Feb 2012 Oman v India L 5-1 International Friendly 11 Jun 2015 India v Oman L 1-2 FIFA World Cup 13 Oct 2015 Oman v India L 3-0 FIFA World Cup 27 Dec 2018 India v Oman D 0-0 International Friendly

India's best result in all of their FIFA World Cup qualifiers was a draw against Oman, way back in 2004. Their 2018 World Cup qualifiers under former coach Stephen Constantine who was in his second stint with the Blue Tigers both ended in defeats. The practice match ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup was one of the most positive results in recent times.



v

Games won: 1 Games drawn: 0 Games lost: 1

Date Match Result Score Competition 27 Sep 1996 Qatar v India L 6-0 FIFA World Cup 17 Jul 2011 Qatar v India W 1-2 International Friendly

After their practice match that was supposed to be held in December 2010 as part of their preparations for the 2011 AFC Asian Cup was called off, India faced Qatar in another practice game in the following year to prepare for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, Sunil Chhetri contributed by scoring the opener from the spot and former international Sushil Singh scored the eventual winner.



v Bangladesh

Games won: 15 Games drawn: 11 Games lost: 2

Date Match Result Score Competition 14 Dec 1978 India v Bangladesh W 3-0 Asian Games 21 Nov 1982 India v Bangladesh W 2-0 Asian Games 30 Mar 1985 Bangladesh v India W 1-2 FIFA World Cup qualifier 12 Apr 1985 India v Bangladesh W 2-1 FIFA World Cup qualifier 25 Dec 1985 Bangladesh v India W 1-1 (4-1 p) South Asian Games 6 Feb 1988 Bangladesh v India D 0-0 AFC Asian Cup 15 Jun 1988 India v Bangladesh D 0-0 AFC Asian Cup 23 Oct 1989 Bangladesh v India D 1-1 South Asian Games 26 Dec 1991 Bangladesh v India L 2-1 South Asian Games 14 Sep 1994 India v Bangladesh W 4-2 Independence 31 Mar 1995 Bangladesh v India W 0-0 (4-2 p) SAFF Championship 27 Dec 1995 India v Bangladesh W 1-0 International Friendly 7 Sep 1997 India v Bangladesh W 3-0 SAFF Championship 15 Oct 1998 India v Bangladesh D 0-0 South Asian Nations Cup 22 Apr 1999 India v Bangladesh D 0-0 SAFF Championship 1 May 1999 India v Bangladesh W 2-0 SAFF Championship 2 Oct 1999 India v Bangladesh L 0-1 South Asian Games 28 Nov 1999 India v Bangladesh D 2-2 AFC Asian Cup 2 May 2000 India v Bangladesh D 1-1 Golden Jubilee Tournament 29 Jul 2000 India v Bangladesh W 1-0 International Friendly 27 Sep 2002 India v Bangladesh W 3-0 Asian Games 18 Jan 2003 Bangladesh v India D 1-1 SAFF Championship 12 Dec 2005 India v Bangladesh D 1-1 SAFF Championship 17 Dec 2005 India v Bangladesh W 2-0 SAFF Championship 20 Aug 2007 India v Bangladesh W 1-0 Nehru Cup 11 Dec 2009 Bangladesh v India W 0-1 SAFF Championship 3 Sep 2013 Bangladesh v India D 1-1 SAFF Championship 5 Mar 2014 India v Bangladesh D 2-2 International Friendly

The two SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) nations faced each other mostly in the SAFF Championship wherein India have an unbeaten record against Bangladesh. In fact, India has not faced a defeat in the last decade since their solitary goal defeat in the South Asian Games. Among World Cup qualification matches between the two countries in 1985, the Indian national team recorded 2-1 victories in both legs.



v Afghanistan

Games won: 7 Games drawn: 2 Games lost: 1

Date Match Result Score Competition 7 Mar 1951 India v Afghanistan W 3-0 Asian Games 27 Aug 1959 Afghanistan v India W 2-5 Olympics 24 Jul 1976 Afghanistan v India D 1-1 International Friendly 12 Jan 2003 Afghanistan v India W 0-4 SAFF Championship 30 Jul 2008 India v Afghanistan W 1-0 AFC Challenge Cup 5 Dec 2009 India v Afghanistan W 1-0 SAFF Championship 3 Dec 2011 India v Afghanistan D 1-1 SAFF Championship 11 Dec 2011 India v Afghanistan W 4-0 SAFF Championship 11 Sep 2013 Afghanistan v India L 2-0 SAFF Championship 3 Jan 2016 India v Afghanistan W 2-1 (a.e.t.) SAFF Championship

Like Bangladesh, Afghanistan has also faced India mostly in the SAFF Championship - thrice (2011, 2013 and 2016) in the title deciding clash of the competition and winning one of them. This will be the first time India and Afghanistan will be involved in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.



2022 World Cup Asian Qualifiers round 2 fixtures: