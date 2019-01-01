World Cup 2022 emblem revealed as Qatar vows to 'connect the entire world'

The logo for the tournament in three years is inspired by Gulf culture, the desert landscape and the unifying infinity symbol

The official emblem for the 2022 World Cup in has been revealed by organisers.

The logo, inspired by local and regional Arab culture and landscapes, is described as embodying "the vision of an event that connects and engages the entire world".

"The swooping curves of the emblem represent the undulations of desert dunes and the unbroken loop depicts both the number eight – a reminder of the eight astonishing stadiums that will host matches – and the infinity symbol, reflecting the interconnected nature of the event," a statement released by FIFA said.

More teams

's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy added: "The infinity sign symbolises the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will continue to inspire and accelerate development in Qatar, the region and globally, well after the tournament draws to an end."

The design echoes the World Cup trophy and also incorporates elements of a traditional woollen shawl, often worn in the Gulf in the winter.

"The regionally inspired winter garment also alludes to the tournament's start dates and the fact that it will be the first FIFA World Cup to be played in November and December," organisers said.

Qatar's Supreme Committee says the design also points to the eight venues for the World Cup matches, on which construction work continues.

The Official Emblem of the 22nd edition of the FIFA #WorldCup was unveiled today as FIFA and host country Qatar reached another major milestone on the road to the world’s greatest football showpiece.



Read more: https://t.co/QLAMYhKPWe pic.twitter.com/5QSPiwRUp0 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 3, 2019

Tuesday's launch took place on Qatar's Independence Day and saw images of the logo projected onto buildings and monuments across the world.

Preparation for the tournament has been mired in allegations of mistreatment of migrant workers who have been employed on construction sites.

The Supreme Committee took steps to introduce welfare reforms in 2014 following pressure from human rights groups.

FIFA had also explored the possibility of increasing the number of teams in the tournament from the planned 32 to 48.

However, earlier this summer the governing body confirmed that there would not be sufficient time to enact such a change and the tournament would go ahead with the original 32 teams.

The 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted jointly by the United States, and Canada is set to be the first World Cup to feature 48 teams.