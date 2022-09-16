Wolves vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester City will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's team is one of the only two Premier League teams to not lose a league game so far and they will hope to carry on with their excellent form since the start of the season.
Erling Haaland was on target again in the mid-week Champions League group stage fixture against Borussia Dortmund as Manchester City continued their impressive and unbeaten start to the season.
Daniel Podence was the only goalscorer in Wolves' 1-0 win over Southampton in their last Premier League game. The team has struggled to pick up wins so far, having won only one out of their six league matches so far.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Wolves vs Man City date & kick-off time
Game:
Wolves vs Man City
Date:
September 17, 2022
Kick-off:
12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET / 5:00pm IST
Venue:
Molineux Stadium
How to watch Wolves vs Man City on TV & live stream online
BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will show the game between Wolves and Manchester City in the United Kingdom (UK), with a live streaming facility available on the BT Sport app.
Wolves vs Manchester City can be watched on TV on USA Network in the United States (US) and streamed on fuboTV.
Fans in India can catch Wolves vs Manchester City on the Star Sports Network.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
BT Sport website/app
US
USA Network, Universo
fuboTV
India
Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD
Disney+Hotstar
Wolves squad & team news
Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho are the long-term absentees for Bruno Lage after both players recently underwent surgeries for knee ligament injuries.
Raul Jiminez is also unavailable due to a knock but new signing Diego Costa could make his debut for the club.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sa, Sarkic, Smith
Defenders
Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Collins, Bueno
Midfielders
Neves, Podence, Moutinho, Ronan, Nunes, Traore
Forwards
Neto, Jiminez, Podence, Hwang, Guedes, Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Costa, Traore, Campbell.
Manchester City squad and team news
Pep Guardiola will be happy to welcome Aymeric Laporte back into full training but the Premier League fixture against Wolves will come too soon for the defender to make an appearance in the matchday squad.
The injured duo of Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are also unlikely to make the cut.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ortega, Ederson, Carson
Defenders
Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis
Midfielders
Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer
Forwards
Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez