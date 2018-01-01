Wolves' Romain Saiss aims to stun Tottenham Hotspur

Following his maiden league goal on Boxing Day, the Morocco midfielder is hoping to upset Mauricio Pochettino's men at Wembley on Saturday

Romain Saiss is looking forward to scoring a goal when Wolverhampton Wanderers return to action against Tottenham Hotspur for Saturday's Premier League fixture.

Wolves settled for a share of the spoils against Fulham on Wednesday with Saiss claiming a point for the visitors at the Craven Cottage with a late effort.

Ahead of their visit to Spurs who have lost just two league games at Wembley this season, the 28-year-old hopes to be more clinical in front of goal and counts on their frontmen to rediscover their goalscoring touch after they fired blanks in midweek.

"I’m going to try [to score]. I missed two chances against Liverpool and I think I could be better, but most important is the team," Saiss told club website.

“I prefer a striker like Raul [Jimenez], Helder [Costa], Ivan [Cavaleiro], Adama [Traore] if they can score because it’s more important for them than me. But it’s a good game in a very good stadium and we have to recover well to be ready.”

After scoring in last year's Boxing Day fixture against Millwall, the Morocco international expressed delight to have netted a goal again on December 26 in what coincides to be his first Premier League goal.

"I’m lucky to score every Boxing Day, so if we can play every Boxing Day – I’m going to say in my head that it’s the 26th December every time I play so I can score more goals," he added.

“The goal against Millwall [last Boxing Day] was better than this one, but it’s a goal and I’m very happy because it’s my first goal on the Premier League and I’m going to try and score more goals.

“It’s good, especially for the team, because I think we deserved this point. But now we have to recover because we’ve got another big game on Saturday.”

Saiss has made eight league appearances, including five starts, for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men this term.