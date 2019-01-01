Young Singapore footballers raring to train under Wolves youth coaches

Kids Jayden and Griffin are excited at the prospect of training with the Wolves youth coaches ...

Singapore's young talent are all set to experience the Wolverhampton Wanderers' way of playing football as the Premier League club comes to town with their expert youth coaches in tow.

, in association with F17 Academy, have already kick-started a series of football camps, coaching conventions and tournaments for various age groups of youngsters in the country.

With the camp being overseen by two highly-rated Wolves Elite Academy coaches, Leon Jackson and Kevin Foley, the kids can't wait to learn and grow.

13-year-old Jayden is one such participant hoping to hone his footballing skills under the watchful eyes of the Wolves coaches. Jayden is a big fan and is excited that he might get a chance to go to if he catches the eye.

"I am very excited to see Wolves coming to Singapore. Maybe if I do well, Wolves can invite me to England. I am very excited. I want to improve. He (Leon Jackson) has a lot of experience and I can learn a lot from him," he said.

"It (training in England) will be a magical experience for me because I have never trained in such a wonderful club. I will be very happy if I get such an opportunity."

Jayden has also been following Wolves' encouraging campaign in the Premier League last season where they finished seventh. He remarked, "Wolves’ passing is always very accurate and then their crossing and finishing are very good. Most of the times, if they get a chance they score. Also, their budget is not very high but they still manage to beat teams like . They give the big teams a run for their money so I respect them a lot."

Another player hoping to make a mark during the camp is 12-year-old Griffin who supports who were relegated last season from the Premier League. Griffin's father is from Cardiff which is a reason he follows them.

"I support Cardiff City because my father is from there. They were in the Premier League but not anymore sadly."

The Paulo Dybala fan is also excited to learn from the experienced Wolves coaches. "It is a very good opportunity to learn and grow from these coaches. Both of them have a lot of experience and are ex-players. They know what to do and stuff. It is an amazing opportunity to be taught by them. To learn from especially a Premier League side like Wolves, to learn how they play, it will definitely help them," he said.

"I hope I get to go and learn football in different countries. It will be helpful."

Griffin has also been left impressed by Wolves' stunning campaign last season and credits their goalkeeper Rui Patricio for his great displays.

"Their goalkeeper is really good. Their team is also really good."