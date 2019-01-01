Wolverhampton Wanderers draw ‘was wasted opportunity for three points’ – Crystal Palace star Zaha

After dominating the game with better possession, a stoppage strike from Diogo Jota denied the Eagles maximum points at Selhurst Park on Sunday

star Wilfried Zaha is disappointed with his team’s performance in their 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Roy Hodgson's men failed to grab their third Premier League win of the season on Sunday, despite ' reduction to 10 men after Romain Saiss was sent off.

Leander Dendoncker's turned the ball to the back of his net a minute into the second half to give Crystal Palace a 1-0 but it was cancelled out by Diogo Jota’s late goal in the 96th minute.

The Eagles had the most possession in the fixture but failed to make the most of the numerical advantage in the scoreline.

Zaha who was on parade from start to finish but could not open his goal account of the season in the stalemate, urged the team to learn from the encounter ahead of their next league fixture against on September 28.

“Gutted after what was a wasted opportunity for 3 points. Another point but got to learn from it for next week,” Zaha wrote on Instagram.