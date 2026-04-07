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With the help of Alwaleed bin Talal, Al-Hilal follow in Al-Nassr’s footsteps to clinch the Saudi League title

Al Hilal vs Al Kholood
Al Hilal
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Arabia

"The Leader" is following in the footsteps of its neighbour and traditional rival

Al-Hilal have decided to follow the lead of their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Nassr, amid fierce competition between the two sides for the Saudi Roshen League title this season, just hours before their clash with Al-Khulood.

Al-Hilal will host Al-Khaloud tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Kingdom Arena, in a match brought forward from the 29th round of the Roshen League.

Al-Hilal Club issued a statement via its official website, announcing a 50% reduction in match ticket prices to encourage fans to attend, particularly given the match’s importance to the team’s campaign in the Roshen League.

In its statement, “Al-Hilal” explained that Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, a Gold Member of Al-Hilal Club, had covered half the cost of the match tickets, excluding the Diamond, Gold and Silver categories, and thanked him for this gesture.

This move by Al-Hilal came after their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Nassr had earlier decided to reduce ticket prices for their Roshen League matches to encourage fans to attend.

Al-Hilal currently sit second in the Saudi Pro League table with 65 points, five points behind leaders Al-Nassr and ahead of Al-Ahli, who are third, on goal difference.

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