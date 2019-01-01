Win in Jakarta will kick start Malaysia's qualifying campaign - Davies

Indonesia may not be one of Group G favourites, but Malaysia's campaign opener away to them this Thursday is expected to be among the toughest.

Only two days remain before Malaysia kick off their 2022 Group G World Cup qualifiers campaign this Thursday.

Harimau Malaya's first group opponents, Indonesia, may not be among the group favourites, but the away clash in Jakarta will definitely rank among the toughest that Tan Cheng Hoe's charges will face in the group stage

Despite the safety assurance made by the Indonesian FA (PSSI), the visitors can expect a hostile reception from the home fans, who in recent years have always relished fixtures involving the two sides, at any age level.

According to Malaysia right back Matthew Davies, the tricky clash is a perfect opportunity for his team to start their campaign with confidence.

"We know what to expect; a tough, hostile environment, the [home] fans will be against us, it will be a hard environment to play in. But we need to back ourselves, back each other in order to go there and get the job done.

"If we manage to get a result away to Indonesia in our first [group] match, it will certainly provide us with a stepping stone for the rest of the campaign. It'll be a massive game and three important points for us," said the captain in response to questions by Goal before the team departed for Jakarta on Tuesday morning.

