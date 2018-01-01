Wilshere set for another spell on the sidelines with injury to ‘good’ ankle

The midfielder has missed the majority of the season through injury but was expected to fully return in time for the busy Christmas period

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed that Jack Wilshere has suffered another long-term ankle injury.

The former Arsenal man’s career has been blighted with injury in recent years, so much so that he missed almost the entirety of the 2015/16 campaign.

The reoccurring knocks and niggles have taken their affect on Wilshere, who was sent on loan to Bournemouth two seasons ago and was allowed to leave the Gunners for free last summer.

It was hoped that at West Ham, the 26-year-old would manage to play consistent first-team football, but an injury to his left ankle required surgery in September.

Wilshere recovered from the issue and made a brief cameo appearance against Newcastle two weeks ago, but since then he has suffered yet another ankle injury, this time on his right leg.

Speaking on Thursday, Pellegrini admitted the injury will be a long-term problem.

“Is it more serious than first thought? Maybe, because when he felt the pain it was in his ‘good’ ankle — it was not the ankle where he had the surgery,” the 65-year-old told the assembled press ahead of this weekend’s game against Fulham.

“We hoped it was just a pain and that he could adjust for two or three days but for different things it has been longer than we expected.

“It is very difficult to know when he will be back. Maybe the doctor can answer better than me - yesterday he did a medical examination and when we get the results we will know.”

Wilshere’s latest setback leaves West Ham with just three fit central midfielders in Mark Noble, Declan Rice and Pedro Obiang.

The Hammers are also without Carlos Sanchez and Manuel Lanzini who are unavailable with long-term injuries.

West Ham head into this weekend’s game knowing a win could take them as high as seventh in the table, even more impressive given the London club’s horrendous start to the season when they lost all of their opening four league games.

However, Pellegrini’s men have responded well and are one of the in-form sides in the division having won their last three games.