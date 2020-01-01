Willian could do well at Barcelona but Mourinho reunion at Spurs another good option - Rivaldo

The Brazil international forward is approaching the end of his contract at Chelsea and a fellow countryman expects him to have options

Willian “could do well” at if he opts to head for Camp Nou as a free agent says Rivaldo, but a reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho at is another “good option”.

As things stand, the 31-year-old is due to be out of contract in the summer.

The international has stated that he will stay on at Stamford Bridge to complete the 2019-20 campaign if the green light is given to play to a finish amid the coronavirus pandemic.

No fresh terms have been agreed, though, and Willian appears destined to be playing his football outside of west London next season. Various landing spots have been mooted, with the South American said to have registered on Barca’s radar for some time.

Rivaldo can see why a fellow countryman would appeal to the Blaugrana, telling Betfair: “Willian has been linked in the past with Barcelona and I think he could do well there, because of his personality and ability to make the difference at important moments.

“In the last few years, Barcelona has signed some big players, like Antoine Griezmann, who are yet to produce their best football with Lionel Messi by their side. Perhaps the responsibility and pressure has been too much for them.

“I do not know how it would work for Willian, but what I'm suggesting is that Barcelona need to consider carefully their signings for big money as things have not gone so well recently in the transfer market for them.

“Players seem to get intimidated by Messi's presence, and that has been a recent problem for the club. The club need to carefully evaluate a player's personality, weigh up his ability to succeed and impose himself at Camp Nou.”

While Barca would be an enticing option for any player, Willian has stated in the past that he hopes to remain in England. With that in mind, Rivaldo believes the hard-working forward may be tempted to have a second spell working under Mourinho.

The 2002 World Cup winner said: “Willian is attracting some headlines in as his contract with Chelsea is expiring this summer and there are strong rumours that he may move to a London rival soon.

“Yes, Willian is already playing at a big club, but he has been there for a long time and perhaps he needs a new challenge to recapture his will and motivation at this point in his career in the Premier League.

“A move to Tottenham could be a good option, especially because Willian would reunite with his former coach Jose Mourinho there, and the pair seem to have a good relationship. Furthermore, we all know that Mourinho has a special affection for Brazilian players and I am sure he would give lots of opportunities to Willian at Spurs.”