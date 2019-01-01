Willian airs Chelsea ‘dream’ to dampen talk of January departure

The Brazilian forward has been linked with a move elsewhere during the winter window, but he is offering no indication that he is seeking a switch

Willian admits it was a “dream to come to play for Chelsea”, with such statements suggesting that he will not be going anywhere in the January transfer window.

A move away from Stamford Bridge has been mooted for the Brazilian, with various landing spots offered up.

Barcelona have been credited with holding an interest in the 30-year-old for some time and are in the market for attacking reinforcements after parting with Munir.

Willian, though, has already moved to quash the exit speculation by declaring after a recent 2-1 victory over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge that “my future is here”.

Chelsea would be understandably reluctant to part with a man who recorded a personal best goal return of 13 last season and has delivered a further five efforts and as many assists this term.

They would appear to have little to worry about, with a man snapped up from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 reiterating how happy he is in west London and how much he has enjoyed a spell with the Blues.

“It was my dream to come to play for Chelsea,” Willian told the club’s official website.

“I knew Chelsea had made some offers while I was at Shakhtar so when I eventually arrived here, after a short spell with Anzhi Makhachkala, it was amazing.

“Having David Luiz, Oscar and Ramires here when I joined was very important for me because they helped me a lot with the language and inside the club, so it was very helpful.

“I told myself I had to start again because at Shakhtar I had my position and I always played. Everyone knew about my profile and how I played.

“I knew I had to start from zero to prove myself because it was a new club, new team-mates, new fans, and we had Jose Mourinho who was a big manager. He gave me a lot of confidence to show my quality.”

Willian has gone on to take in more than 260 appearances for Chelsea and is one goal short of reaching a half-century.

He has also tasted two Premier League title triumphs, an FA Cup success and League Cup win during his time in England.

“To win the Premier League is not easy,” he added.

“For me it’s the best league in the world and when I won it for the first time in 2014-15 the feeling was unbelievable.

“But you cannot stop. In football you always have to continue. Chelsea always want to win trophies.”

The Blues are currently in the process of chasing down more major honours.

They have a one-goal deficit to overturn in a Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham, while they are also through to the fourth round of the FA Cup and the last 32 of the Europa League.