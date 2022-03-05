Brandon Williams' anger at getting pulled down soon dissipated at Carrow Road when the Norwich City man realised the offender was none other than Christian Eriksen.

Williams hit the floor after being manhandled by the Denmark international, who made an emotional return to football last month with Brenford.

The Manchester United loanee did not know quite how to react, but did not miss the opportunity to show his affection for Eriksen.

From anger to affection!

Brentford were leading in the final minutes of the first half at Carrow Road when Williams attempted to slip away from his marker.

Rather than let him escape, though, Eriksen channelled a different sport as he dumped the youngster on his back with a rugby tackle and came tumbling on top of him.

Williams looked ready to vent all his frustration on his assailant, but his mood changed upon discovering it was the Dane.

He thus settled for a rather awkward hug, in a moment of light relief for Norwich fans on an otherwise dismal afternoon.

In the second half Ivan Toney added to his opening goal with two more strikes to seal his hat-trick, and also secure Eriksen's first victory since returning to English football following his heart attack at Euro 2020.

