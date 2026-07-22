Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has responded to the ongoing controversy over increasing the number of clubs in the CAF Champions League from the new season.

Hany Abo Rida, president of the Egyptian Football Association, submitted a request to CAF in recent days to expand the CAF Champions League and secure three places for Egyptian clubs instead of two.

Zamalek, the league champions, and runners-up Pyramids will represent Egypt in the CAF Champions League next season.

Asked at his press conference on Wednesday about the possibility of increasing the number of clubs in the CAF Champions League, Motsepe replied: "When we receive any request, we study it with the senior and specialised bodies within CAF."

He added: "This decision has been looked into, but these kinds of decisions must obtain approval from the senior bodies, and they are studying this file."