Mohamed Salah may yet figure in Liverpool’s crunch clash with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, with Jurgen Klopp revealing that a “tough cookie” is preparing to return to training after picking up a slight knock.

The Egyptian forward was forced from the field with a foot complaint after finding the target in a 2-0 win away at Brighton.

He lasted just 65 minutes in that contest, but Klopp was not overly concerned at seeing a talismanic figure replaced against the Seagulls and has now delivered a positive update on his 28-goal leading scorer.

What has been said?

Klopp has told reporters when asked for a progress report on Salah ahead of a midweek visit to Emirates Stadium: “Mo is a tough cookie. We were quite happy and lucky.

“Swollen, painful, today less so. Got a message before the presser he's ready to train. We'll see how that looks.”

Mohamed Salah becomes the sixth player in Premier League history to score 20+ goals in 4+ seasons 👑 pic.twitter.com/9frGYa6DTy — GOAL (@goal) March 12, 2022

Any other team news?

While Salah is pushing to be involved in north London, against an Arsenal side that has won five successive Premier League games, Klopp may be without James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas as they are struggling with illness.

He added when offering an update on the health of his squad as a whole: “[Ibrahima] Konate is back. Milner and Tsimikas at this moment are out. I think that is it.”

Can Liverpool put down a title marker?

The Reds have emerged victorious in their last eight top-flight fixtures, allowing them to close in on leaders Manchester City, and know that fate is in their own hands when it comes to recapturing the Premier League title.

Klopp’s men may need to be faultless, though, in order to claim another crown, with there still 30 points left to play for – starting with three against a confident Arsenal side that will not be rolled over easily.

On the ambition of his side, Liverpool’s manager said: “That's the plan (to push City). The plan is to be as annoying as possible. We have to win our games. You know that but we are very ambitious and determined to do great stuff. Ten games to play, a few really tough ones. They are all tough."

“Can we win all 10 games? It doesn't sound likely but we will give it a try.

“It's final after final after final that we play. We're not 10 points ahead with 10 to go. It's in front of us, attack it, chase it, go for it. It's the only chance we have.”

