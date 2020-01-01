Wilfried Zaha scores 50th league goal in Crystal Palace win over Southampton

The Ivorian forward got the ball rolling reaching a landmark on Saturday as the Eagles grabbed all three points

Wilfried Zaha was the difference for with the 50th league goal of his career sealing a 1-0 win over on the opening day of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

He was involved in nine league goals last season (four goals, five assists) and got the Eagles off to the perfect start in the 13th minute. Andros Townsend made a run down the right flank and sent in a cross which Zaha was there to tuck into the net.

The goal was his 37th in the English top-flight, together with 13 he scored while Palace were in the Championship makes it half a century. He has now been directly involved in 60 Premier League goals for Crystal Palace (37 goals, 23 assists), 28 more than any other player for the club in the competition.

50 - Wilfried Zaha's opener for Crystal Palace was his 50th goal in league football (excluding play-offs). Super. #CRYSOU pic.twitter.com/C1KQo3RSN9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2020

The international thought he made it 2-0 for the South London side in the 82nd minute, with a goal from the left flank that was free of any challenge. However, the Video Assistant Referee ruled it out for offside.

Zaha played for the entire 90 minutes alongside international and last season’s top scorer for Palace, Jordan Ayew. Zaha had a total of two shots, one successful dribble attempt and one big chance missed, while also clocking in 29 touches and eight accurate passes from 10 (80%).

Ayew meanwhile had a shot on target, four successful dribbles form five, 42 touches and five accurate passes from eight (63%).

Other Africans to be involved in the game for Palace included international Cheikhou Kouyate at centre-back and Jeffrey Schlupp on the left side of a four-man midfield. The Ghanaian was taken off in the 81st minute and replaced by Anglo-Nigerian Eberechi Eze who was making his debut after joining from Queens Park this summer.

Palace will be on the road when they travel to Old Trafford to tackle next Saturday.