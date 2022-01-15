Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Man Utd vs Aston Villa? Portugal star's absence explained

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Manchester United squad to face Aston Villa on Saturday.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said this week that he expected the Portuguese attacker to be available after missing the FA Cup clash with Villa on Monday.

But Ronaldo was absent once again as his side returned to Premier League action at Villa Park.

Why has Ronaldo been left out?

The 36-year-old is absent from the Red Devils squad because of a hip injury.

Ronaldo missed training with United on Friday and Rangnick felt it would be best to leave him out of the weekend's clash.

"For the same reason he missed the cup game," Rangnick told Sky Sports ahead of the match when asked why Ronaldo was absent.

"Yesterday before training he still had problems with his hip flexor and we then decided not to train him. Then after training I had another conversation with him and we then decided that it doesn't make sense, if he is still having problems with his hip flexor, to take him on the journey here and then hopefully he can play on Wednesday."

Who else is missing for Man Utd?

Rangnick's team are also without Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Harry Maguire is on the bench after recovering from a chest problem.

Rashford was unable to train with the squad because of a leg injury, Rangnick said.

Article continues below

"Marcus had, how you call it, a dead leg in training the day before yesterday and it got worse overnight," he added.

"And again he couldn't train yesterday. I spoke with him before the training session and we were waiting until the evening to see if the treatment makes it any better but it didn't, so again we decided not to take him with us."

Further reading