Why is Emmanuel Dennis not playing for Nigeria at Afcon 2021? Watford striker's absence explained

Emmanuel Dennis has been a revelation at Watford in 2021-22, with eight Premier League goals scored on the back of a bargain £3.4 million ($5m) move from Club Brugge, but the 24-year-old will play no part for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The in-form frontman would have been expected to star for his country at a major international tournament, but he is among those watching on from afar as continental glory is chased down by others in Cameroon.

Why is Dennis still at Vicarage Road and which other household names are missing from the Super Eagles’ ranks? GOAL takes a look…

Why is Emmanuel Dennis not playing at Afcon 2021?

The Watford forward was not included in Nigeria’s initial 37-man provisional squad pieced together by former coach Gernot Rohr.

He was added to a 40-man party in December, but those in England claimed that a deadline had been missed in which Afcon nations had to inform club sides of their intention to call upon certain players.

The Nigerian FA said in a statement on Instagram after being forced to select alternative options: “In-form rapid raider Emmanuel Dennis, whose English Premiership club is baring fangs, has been excused to provide room for Czech Republic-based forward Peter Olayinka.”

After blocking Dennis from linking up with his country, having reluctantly agreed to let Ismaila Sarr join up with Senegal on the back of an injury, Watford boss Claudio Ranieri was quizzed on whether the Hornets were disrespecting Afcon.

The Italian said: “No. They have a lot of players and then they changed the managers and everything. We were ready to give over the players, they didn't do it. The two boards spoke and for me it is OK.

“Of course he wanted to go to play but he also wanted to help Watford.

“I knew the board and Nigerian board were speaking. I accept every decision they find and that for me is finished.”

Wishing the Super Eagles of Nigeria success in the upcoming competition - The African Cup Of Nations (AFCON). #SoarSuperEagles #LetsGoNigeria ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/k2PtMQMfK3 — DENNIS BLESSED (@dennisblessed42) January 7, 2022

Why is Victor Osimhen not playing at Afcon 2021?

While Dennis never linked up with the Nigeria squad, the three-time winners of the Africa Cup of Nations had been hoping to have Napoli star Victor Osimhen at their disposal.

Doubts were cast over the 23-year-old’s involvement when he picked up serious facial injuries during an outing for his club in November, with 18 screws required to fix cheekbone and eye socket fractures.

He did, however, meet up with the rest of Austin Eguavoen’s squad ahead of Afcon 2021, only to then record a positive Covid-19 test.

After being forced into self-isolation, and eventually back to Italy, Osimhen has been replaced in the Super Eagles’ ranks by Henry Onyekuru.

GoodLuck To The Super Eagles,As They Begin Their AFCON Campaign Tomorrow Against Egypt.#TeamNigeria Lets Go!!! @NGSuperEagles — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) January 10, 2022

Why is Odion Ighalo not playing at Afcon 2021?

Osimhen’s absence has hit Nigeria hard as, alongside Dennis, they have also seen Odion Ighalo ruled out of their plans.

The former Manchester United loanee was named in the final 28-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, but was prevented from ever joining up with his compatriots.

That is because his club side, Al Shabab, refused to release the 32-year-old – who had come out of international retirement to put himself in contention – after a selection deadline had passed.

Head coach Eguavoen has suggested that both Ighalo and Dennis could have fought harder to force the hands of their respective clubs, but he is looking to move on from an unfortunate series of events.

He has said: “It’s over now, we have to face the truth, no one cares about excuses.

“We must respect people’s opinions, but there are rules about laying off players. It is due to the player’s desire individually first, and who must fight to play for the national team.”

