Simplicity is bliss. If you’ve seen any of Khaby Lame’s work, you could say that is the motto that has driven his content to where it is today.

Taking on videos of overcomplicated tasks with a more straightforward approach to the pleasure of his audience.

In the span of a few years, Khaby Lame has watched his life turn upside down and he has collaborated with more than a few famous footballers. So who is he? GOAL takes a look at Khaby Lame's net worth and the players he has worked with.

Who is Khaby Lame & why is he famous?

Khaby Lame is a Senegalese-born content creator from Italy. He rose to fame through his social media accounts, primarily through TikTok and Instagram. His comedic skits have made him one of the most recognisable faces on social media, with millions of viewers watching his pieces.

During the initial stages of the global Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020, Khaby Lame lost his job at a factory, which was located in the industrial town of Chivasso, in northern Italy.

The pandemic had a direct impact on Khaby Lame’s life, as it did for billions around the world, but during that period, he began to pursue his passion.

Khaby Lame made an account on the rapidly growing, video-based social media platform, TikTok, and began to create content on a consistent basis. Khaby Lame quickly became known for sarcastically mocking 'life hack' videos on TikTok for being perceived as overcomplicated.

For example, he will watch a video of someone taking out the inside of a kiwi to use it as a drinking glass, before proceeding to grab a normal glass, fill it up and drink the water. Then, he ironically points to the glass as if to say, 'was that so difficult?'.

Beyond the comedic aspect to these videos, the beauty behind them is that they are globally understood, the videos are usually speechless and straight to the point, making them universal in style.

What is Khaby Lame's net worth?

Khaby Lame's net worth has been estimated at between $1.3 Million to $2.7 Million (£970k - £2m) in 2022, according to news.com.au. He has achieved his earnings through means of sponsorships, endorsements and the TikTok creator fund.

However, it is difficult to be completely certain of the figure and estimates online even go as high as $5 million (£3.7m).

During an economically challenging time for many around the world, Khaby Lame capitalised on the opportunities presented to him on TikTok, in a period where millions of people were stuck at home with time to spare and most likely a smartphone in their hands.

It should be noted that the estimation reported by news.com.au was made when Khaby Lame was at 22.5 million followers on TikTok. That number has now substantially increased and, with that, you would expect his income would have also increased.

How many social media followers does Khaby Lame have?

As of March 2022, Khaby Lame sat on 133.4 million followers on TikTok, 71.5 million on Instagram and just under one million on Facebook. That means he boasted an overall social media following of 185.9 million.

He is the second most followed person on TikTok and is not far away from being number one, a position currently occupied by Charli D’amelio who, at the time of writing, had 137.2 million followers.

Which footballers has Khaby Lame worked with?

Despite Khaby Lame’s fame still very much being in its early stages, the content creator has already been seen with the likes of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kylian Mbappe, Paulo Dybala, and Raphael Varane too.

Khaby Lame’s success on social media has seen his love for football reciprocated to him through means of collaborations and meetups with players.

In March 2022, for example, Khaby Lame's TikTok account collaborated with Real Madrid and Brazil superstar, Vinicius Jr.

However, as you start scrolling down his impressive page, it becomes apparent that, as a lifelong Juventus fan, he clearly has a great relationship with the club. The likes of Dybala, USMNT star Weston McKennie, Juve legend Alessandro Del Piero and Brazil international Arthur Melo have all featured in his TikTok videos.

His relationship with Juventus seems to have begun back in August 2021 when he collaborated with the club to create the arrival announcement video of Manuel Locatelli.

Although, it was a collaboration with a player from Juventus’s rivals, AC Milan, which seemed to pick up the most attention on Lame’s TikTok account. A Squid Game-themed video with Ibrahimovic has ramped up a whopping 218 million views and 24 million likes.

Lame also met both Pogba and Mbappe during the Nations League when the France squad travelled to Turin for their semi-final game against Belgium, where they came out on top, 3-2.

The French duo looked incredibly enthusiastic and excited to meet the viral TikToker and Mbappe also made sure Lame didn’t leave empty handed, throwing his match-worn top up to him in the stands.

What endorsement deals does Khaby Lame have?

Xbox, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Dream 11 and Juventus are just a few of the international companies that Khaby Lame has partnered and collaborated with.

In 2022, Khaby Lame struck a multi-year deal with Hugo Boss. This deal would see him become a big part of their #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign, alongside heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, World Cup winner Raphael Varane, model Hailey Bieber and more.

Strikingly, both Tiktok and Instagram have posted videos about Khaby Lame on their official pages, tagging him and creating personalised hashtags for him as well. So a partnership of some kind would be expected between Lame and the two social media platforms.