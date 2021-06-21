Who could England play in Euro 2020 knockout stage? Permutations & potential opponents explained

What results do the Three Lions need and which opponents lie in wait should Gareth Southgate's side progress?

England arrived at Euro 2020 as one of the strong favourites to win the competition and they will be eager to ensure football 'comes home', especially with the final being held at Wembley.

They must navigate through Group D first though and the make-up of the knockout stage is beginning to take shape as teams book their place in the last 16.

What are the permutations and potential opponents for England in the knockout stage? Goal takes a look at the possibilities.

Who could England play in the Euro 2020 last 16?

The identity of England's opponents should they qualify for the last 16 depends on where the Three Lions finish in Group D.

If England finish top of Group D they will play the runners-up of Group F - that could be France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary.

If England are runners-up in Group D they will play the runners-up from Group E - one of Sweden, Slovakia, Spain or Poland.

In the event that England are one of the best third-placed teams, things are a little more complicated.

A third-place finish could see them play the winners of Group B - Belgium, Russia or Finland - or else the winners of Group E - Sweden, Slovakia, Spain or Poland.

England are assured of a third-place finish at a minimum, but only the four best ranked third-place teams advance.

What results do England need to top Group D?

England can only finish top of Group D if they win against Czech Republic in their final group game on June 22.

Victory in the opening game against Croatia was followed by a scoreless draw against perennial rivals Scotland, so Gareth Southgate's side have four points and goal difference of plus one.

Czech Republic lead the group thanks to superior goal difference heading into the final matchday, so a draw will see England finish second.

Southgate's side could still advance if they lose to Czech Republic, but that will depend on the result of the game between Scotland and Croatia.

If England lose and there is a winner in the Scotland versus Croatia game, the Three Lions could potentially drop into third place (depending on goal difference).

If Scotland and Croatia draw, England will still finish second even if they lose to Czech Republic.