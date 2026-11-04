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Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 De Grolsch Veste

FC Twente v Pafos: TV channel and live streams

Ziggo Sport and Ziggo Go will show FC Twente v Pafos live. Here's how to watch from kick-off.

Team news & squads

FC Twente have no known confirmed injuries or suspensions. Coach John van den Brom is expected to have a fit squad available, although the final line-up will not be announced until closer to kick-off.

At Pafos, there are no specific details on injured or suspended players either. Coach Ricardo Sa Pinto will announce his squad later, with updates to follow as more information becomes available.

Recent form

Four wins in their last five matches have FC Twente in excellent form, with just one defeat in that run. They thrashed Excelsior Rotterdam 9-0 in the Eredivisie on 1 November, having beaten Lincoln Red Imps 4-1 in the Conference League in their previous match. Across those five games, Twente scored 16 goals and conceded just four.

Pafos have drawn three, won one and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended 2-2 against Apollon Limassol on 31 October. In the Conference League, they drew 1-1 with Riga FC after a 3-1 defeat to Atalanta. Pafos scored four goals and conceded five across their last five matches.

Head-to-head meetings

The dataset has no record of a previous meeting between FC Twente and Pafos. Their match at De Grolsch Veste will therefore be a first for both clubs.

Standings

FC Twente sit fifth in the Conference League, while Pafos are 27th.