Want to use your trusted streaming service more securely, or access it from another part of the world where you may encounter geo-blocks? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Log in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 MCH Arena

How to watch FC Midtjylland v Ajax: TV channel and live streams

You can watch FC Midtjylland v Ajax live on Ziggo Sport and Ziggo Go. Streaming options are listed below.

Team news & squads

FC Midtjylland are without Martin Erlic, Magnus Jensen, Mikel Gogorza, Junior Brumado and David Martinez through injury. Coach Mike Tullberg's expected starting XI includes Rasmus Kristensen, Hyun-Seok Hong and Mileta Rajovic.

Ajax must do without Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg, Oliver Edvardsen, Anton Gaaei and Caio Henrique. Julian Brandt went off injured with a hamstring injury last weekend and is not in coach Michel's expected line-up. Marc-André ter Stegen, Sofyan Amrabat, Oscar Gloukh and Tolu Arokodare are in Ajax's probable XI.

Recent form

Four wins in their last five matches in all competitions have FC Midtjylland in good form, with a 0-1 Conference League defeat against St. Truiden the only exception. Their most recent match brought a 2-3 away win over FC Nordsjaelland in the Superligaen. The Danes scored ten goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Ajax have also won four of their last five matches, losing only 2-1 away to HNK Hajduk Split in the Conference League. Their most recent win was a 1-0 victory over AZ. Ajax had previously beaten Atalanta 2-0 in the Conference League. Across those five matches, the Amsterdam side scored eleven times and conceded four goals.

Head-to-head matches

The clubs last met in the Champions League on 25 November 2020, when Ajax beat FC Midtjylland 3-1 in Amsterdam. Earlier that month, on 3 November 2020, Ajax also won 1-2 away in Herning.

Standings

FC Midtjylland are 25th in the Conference League standings, while Ajax are 13th.