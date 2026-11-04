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Conference League
team-logoFC Midtjylland
MCH Arena
team-logoAjax
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Where to watch FC Midtjylland v Ajax: TV channel, online live stream, kick-off time and both teams’ recent form

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Midtjylland vs Ajax
FC Midtjylland
Ajax
Conference League

An overview of where you can watch the match between FC Midtjylland and Ajax, alongside the latest team news.

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crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
MCH Arena

How to watch FC Midtjylland v Ajax: TV channel and live streams

You can watch FC Midtjylland v Ajax live on Ziggo Sport and Ziggo Go. Streaming options are listed below.

Ziggo Go

Ziggo Go

Watch it here

Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport

Watch it here

Team news & squads

FC Midtjylland vs Ajax Probable lineups

3-5-2
FC Midtjylland crest
FC Midtjylland
MID
Formation
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
4-3-3
N. BakkerN. BakkerA. MaxsoeA. MaxsoeM. BechM. BechO. DiaoO. DiaoR. KristensenR. KristensenP. BravoP. BravoH. HongH. HongK. WaetjenK. WaetjenV. BakV. BakJ. EmefileJ. EmefileM. RajovicM. RajovicM. ter StegenM. ter StegenL. RosaL. RosaA. BouwmanA. BouwmanO. WijndalO. WijndalY. BaasY. BaasD. KlaassenD. KlaassenJ. MokioJ. MokioS. AmrabatS. AmrabatO. GloukhO. GloukhT. ArokodareT. Arokodareteam-logoA. Ouazane
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
3-5-2
FC Midtjylland

Starting XI

Ajax

Manager

  • M. Tullberg
  • Michel

FC Midtjylland are without Martin Erlic, Magnus Jensen, Mikel Gogorza, Junior Brumado and David Martinez through injury. Coach Mike Tullberg's expected starting XI includes Rasmus Kristensen, Hyun-Seok Hong and Mileta Rajovic.

Ajax must do without Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg, Oliver Edvardsen, Anton Gaaei and Caio Henrique. Julian Brandt went off injured with a hamstring injury last weekend and is not in coach Michel's expected line-up. Marc-André ter Stegen, Sofyan Amrabat, Oscar Gloukh and Tolu Arokodare are in Ajax's probable XI.

Recent form

MID

MID - Form

VFF
W1-2
STT
L0-1
LYN
W3-2
OB
W2-1
FCN
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
AJX

AJX - Form

HAS
L2-1
GRO
W2-5
ATA
W2-0
SPA
W1-2
AZ
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Four wins in their last five matches in all competitions have FC Midtjylland in good form, with a 0-1 Conference League defeat against St. Truiden the only exception. Their most recent match brought a 2-3 away win over FC Nordsjaelland in the Superligaen. The Danes scored ten goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Ajax have also won four of their last five matches, losing only 2-1 away to HNK Hajduk Split in the Conference League. Their most recent win was a 1-0 victory over AZ. Ajax had previously beaten Atalanta 2-0 in the Conference League. Across those five matches, the Amsterdam side scored eleven times and conceded four goals.

Head-to-head matches

Head to Head

FC MidtjyllandDrawAjax
0
0
2
Champions League
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
3
FC Midtjylland badge
FC Midtjylland
MID
1
FT
Champions League
FC Midtjylland badge
FC Midtjylland
MID
1
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
2
FT
2Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

The clubs last met in the Champions League on 25 November 2020, when Ajax beat FC Midtjylland 3-1 in Amsterdam. Earlier that month, on 3 November 2020, Ajax also won 1-2 away in Herning.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

FC Midtjylland are 25th in the Conference League standings, while Ajax are 13th.

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