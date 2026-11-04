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Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 AFAS Stadion

Sky Sport will broadcast AZ Alkmaar against Juventus live, with NOW streaming the match. Here is how to watch.

Juventus visit AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar for a Europa League group-stage match. Luciano Spalletti's side arrive in the Netherlands buoyed by an important win in their most recent Serie A fixture.

That 2-0 win over Napoli at the Allianz Stadium restored confidence at Juventus after difficult weeks of disappointing results and tension with fans. Alajbegovic and Boga came off the bench to score the decisive late goals.

Spalletti must now manage the energy levels of a squad that have been through a turbulent period. A home defeat against Genoa before the derby d'Italia against Napoli had prompted the club to put the team in a closed training camp and fuelled protests by fans outside the stadium.

AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, have been inconsistent. Leeroy Echteld's side lost consecutive Eredivisie games to Ajax and FC Twente before this European fixture, but the North Holland side have shown they can get results in the Europa League.

In the Europa League standings, AZ sit 10th and Juventus are seventh. Both teams need points to consolidate their group-stage positions.

For live coverage, watch on Sky Sport or stream the match on NOW.

Team news

Leeroy Echteld has yet to announce AZ Alkmaar's official line-up or provide updates on injuries or suspensions. More information will be available closer to kick-off.

At Juventus, Luciano Spalletti has not revealed the likely line-up. The club have not officially announced any injuries or suspensions. Updates on player availability will follow in the coming hours.

Recent form

AZ Alkmaar have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games. They lost their last two Eredivisie matches, 1-0 to Ajax and 2-0 to FC Twente. In the Europa League, though, they beat Ararat Armenia 4-0 away and Hapoel Beer Sheva 2-1 at home. Across those five matches, AZ have scored nine goals and conceded six.

Juventus have also recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five outings. Their 2-0 Serie A victory over Napoli followed a 2-0 defeat against Genoa. They won 2-0 away to Lecce and drew 2-2 against Rennes in the Europa League, then lost 3-0 to Lazio. Across the five games, Juventus have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Previous meetings

Data on recent meetings between AZ Alkmaar and Juventus are not currently available. Further historical information will be added when it becomes available.

Standings

Juventus sit seventh in the overall Europa League standings, with AZ Alkmaar 10th.