AFC Champions League

Where and when will JDT play in the AFC Champions League

ACL
Find out which date and where will Johor Darul Ta'zim play in the 2019 AFC Champions League Group E that will start in March.

The 2018 Malaysia Super League champions will be going into their first ever campaign in the group stage of the AFC Champions League and after months of waiting, finally know who their complete opponents are. Lock your calendars for these dates!

5 March 2019

Kashima Antlers v JDT
1800
Kashima Soccer Stadium

12 March 2019

JDT v Gyeongnam FC
2045
Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium

9 April 2019

Shandong Luneng v JDT
1530
Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium

24 April 2019

JDT v Shandong Luneng 
2045
Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium

8 May 2019

JDT v Kashima Antlers
2045 
Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium

22 May 2019

Gyeongnam FC v JDT
1100
Changwon Football Center
 

