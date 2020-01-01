When will Champions League and Europa League 2020 finals and knockout matches take place?

Goal has everything you need to know about the future of this season's European tournaments after both were halted amid the coronavirus pandemic

With UEFA moving this summer's showpiece European Championships next year to June 11-July 11, 2021 following the Covid-19 outbreak taking over the continent – and the world – questions have been raised about this season's and .

There were concerns that both competitions could be axed, but UEFA has made it clear that postponing the Euros will not only alleviate the pressures of public health protocol, but also allow clubs some flexibility and wiggle-room to complete their respective domestic seasons.

So when will the European club competitions return this year, after both the UCL and the UEL were initially suspended in March to prevent further spread of coronavirus?

When will the 2019-20 Champions League take place?

The 2019-20 Champions League final is expected to take place on June 27, 2020 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, but there are no details yet on when the remainder of the fixtures are to be played.

Re-scheduling the Euros to 2021 would free up a month and allow domestic European clubs to finish their respective league seasons this June. After all major European leagues suspended their domestic seasons until at least April 4 with roughly a quarter of matches yet to be played, uncertainty grew about how best to see out the remainder of the campaign.

Champions League matches will have to be played in accordance with rescheduled European top flight fixtures.

Currently, UEFA views that European club action will return to action in mid-April, but even this is viewed with a certain degree of optimism.

With the UK yet to reach peak Covid-19 devastation and the government recently banning mass gatherings of people in order to prevent further spread of the virus, with social distancing strongly advised, the return date could be pushed back even further.

UEFA said in a statement: "The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the Covid-19 emergency, to be completed."

Crucially, the Champions League final is set to take place three days before players' contracts are terminated on June 30.

How will the 2019-20 Champions League knockout stages be decided?

There is still no information on how the remainder of the Champions League knockout fixtures will be contested.

With UEFA running on a limited football schedule and trying to fit in both domestic and European fixtures before June 30, it is possible that an alternative approach will be taken to determine the winner of this year's Champions League and Europa League.

The second legs of vs , vs , vs and vs are still to be played.

It has been suggested that after the Champions League last 16 is concluded, quarter-final fixtures could be decided through one-legged fixtures instead of a two-legged home and away scenario.

A miniature knockout tournament has been mooted that would then feature the last four teams in the tournament and crown the Champions League winner, abandoning the semi-final and final route in due to fixture congestion.

When will the 2019-20 Europa League take place?

The Europa League was also halted in the middle of their last 16 stage, and could take the same approach as the Champions League: a shortened route to the last four and a mini tournament over a few days to decide the winner.

Certain last-16 fixtures, such as vs and vs , did not play a single leg of their knockout tie and could also be concluded in one fixture to save time.

The Europa League final is expected to be played on either June 24 or 25 at the Stadion Energa Gdansk, , a few days prior to the Champions League final.

Which Champions League and Europa League games have been postponed?

Inter vs Getafe and Sevilla vs Roma were already called off before UEFA's announcement on March 13. All other Europa League fixtures reached the second leg stage.

, , and are already through to the Champions League quarter-finals having finished their last-16 clashes over two legs.