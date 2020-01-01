When is the FA Cup 2019-20 final & will fans be allowed to attend?

Here's what you need to know about this year's edition of the FA Cup final following the tournament's postponement due to the coronavirus outbreak

This year's FA Cup final will see battling it out with either or at Wembley for the coveted trophy.

The North Londoners defeated Pep Guardiola's side - who were defending champions - in a shock 2-0 loss at Wembley with a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double proving the difference.

Goal has the details on when the final will take place and more.

When is the 2020 FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final is set to be played Saturday August 1 at Wembley, and will be shown on BBC One.

Mikel Arteta will have the opportunity to win his first piece of silverware as Arsenal coach, and a victory in the final would see the Gunners win a record 14th title

The competition was forced to be halted for three months due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was announced earlier this year by the FA that this year's edition will be known as the Heads Up FA Cup final in order to raise awareness about mental health.

Prince William, who serves as president of the FA, said: “We’re going to really use the final as a moment to promote good, positive mental health for everyone.

"It’s quite timely bearing in mind what we’ve all been through with this pandemic."

The Emirates, who usually serve as the sponsor of the tournament, agreed with the name change.

Heads Up is a campaign that serves to encourage the conversation about mental health in football. The campaign hopes to emphasise that the mental health of players is as important as their physical health.

Will fans be allowed to attend the 2020 FA Cup final?

As has been the case with all games played in since the restart, the 2020 FA Cup final will be played behind closed doors with no fans in order to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

FA's chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the FA Cup.

"The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years and we'd like to thank the Premier League executive and clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time."