When does the transfer window close for Premier League, La Liga & other major European leagues?

Last season, the Premier League's transfer window shut before the rest of Europe – but when will Spain, Italy and France cease to do business?

The 2018-19 season saw the Premier League bring forward the end of their transfer window from August 31 to the day before the start of the campaign, and the same will follow this year.

The rest of Europe, however, have not changed their deadline day and their window will shut after the Premier League's.

Following Premier League clubs voting to eliminate excessive transfer drama related to deadline day, the end date for the transfer window has been brought almost a month earlier to keep in accordance with the new rules.

So when does the transfer window for the Premier League and other European leagues close this year? Goal has the information.

When does the Premier League transfer window close?

Like last season, after Premier League clubs voted to end the summer transfer window before the start of last season to avoid disrupting their campaign, it will close this year on Thursday, 8 August at 5pm.

The 2019-20 Premier League season kicks off with and Norwich on August 9.

Clubs in will still be able to sell to other leagues, but will no longer be allowed to buy after August 8 – changing the former insanity and chaos of deadline day.

The rule change will only affect Premier League clubs, so , , and will still cooperate under the old rules and have their transfer windows start and end later.

have already done big business in signing Tanguy Ndombele from , while secured the services of Rodri and Man Utd signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from .

When does the transfer window close for the rest of Europe?

Major European leagues such as La Liga, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga will have their transfer windows close on September 2, while Serie A will have theirs shut on August 23.

The likes of and have already completed a great deal of their summer business, signing Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann respectively.

have also dipped into the transfer market and signed Matthijs de Ligt for €75 million (£67m/$84m) from , making the defender's fee the third-highest ever paid for a teenager.