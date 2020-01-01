When does FIFA 21's Early Access open & how do you get it on Xbox One & PS4?

How can you get an early start on FIFA 21 and play it a week before the game's official launch?

EA Sports allows people to play FIFA 21 earlier than the release date if they pre-ordered the game or have a subscription to EA Play or Origin Access.

Gamers can also download the FIFA 21 Demo for a taste of the game, but early access allows full access to the complete game, rather than just a scaled-down version, like in the demo.

What is FIFA 21 Early Access?

Gamers can play FIFA 21 early through EA Play and Origin Access on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Early Access allows you to download the complete version of FIFA 21 and play the full game before the official launch on October 9.

However, there is a limit to how much you can play, as you can only play FIFA 21 for a maximum of 10 hours during the Early Access period.

As a result, skipping replays, highlights etc. is highly recommended to ensure you get to play as many games as possible during the 10 hours.

EA Play (formerly known as EA Access) also provides early versions of the other games in the EA Sports stable and costs £3.99/$4.99 per month or £19.99/$29.99 annually.

You can purchase a subscription to EA Access or Origin Access through the online store on your console in order to play the Early Access version of FIFA 21.

When does FIFA 21 Early Access begin?

FIFA 21 Early Access begins on October 1 at 6pm UK time and lasts until the game's official launch date on October 9.

You can play 10 hours of FIFA 21 at any time during the period from October 1 to October 9 and can dip in and out of the game as much as needed.

The full version of the game will be available to download to EA Access and Origin Access members from October 1.

You will not need to download FIFA 21 again once it is officially released as the Early Access version is the full version of the game.

However, you will need to have purchased the game to play it beyond this point!

When does pre-order access begin?

Anyone who pre-ordered the Champions Edition or Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21 can begin playing on October 6, three days before the official release.

Unlike Early Access, there is no time limit on this pre-order access, meaning you can play as much as possible from October 6 onwards.

The pre-order versions of the game are available to download from October 1, but you can only begin playing the Champions Edition or Ultimate Edition from October 6.

The Standard Edition of FIFA 21 is not available to play before the official release date on October 9.