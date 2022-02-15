When did Pep Guardiola last win the Champions League? Examining Man City boss' competition record

Pep Guardiola will go down in history as one of the finest tactical brains to have ever graced a dugout, with success following the Catalan coach from Barcelona to Manchester City via Bayern Munich.

League title triumphs have been delivered in Spain, Germany and England, along with domestic cup successes, while the biggest prize in European football has been collected on two occasions.

Continental glory has proved elusive for long periods, though, with Guardiola’s current club still waiting on a maiden Champions League crown. When did their manager last land that trophy? GOAL takes a look…

When did Pep Guardiola last win the Champions League?

Guardiola first got his hands on the European Cup when filling a role as a defensive midfielder for Barcelona.

He helped the Liga giants to their first continental crown in 1992, when a solitary effort from Ronald Koeman was enough to down Sampdoria at Wembley Stadium.

A man always destined to move into management cut his coaching teeth after hanging up his playing boots and was handed the top job at Camp Nou in July 2008.

His debut campaign at the helm delivered a notable treble as La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League prizes were secured.

Barca went on to win the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2009 as they became the dominant force in European and global football.

Guardiola repeated the Champions League trick in 2010-11 – back at Wembley – with Manchester United seen off 3-1 in the final as Pedro, Lionel Messi and David Villa found the target.

That remains his last continental triumph, with spells at Bayern Munich and Manchester City bringing nothing but frustration and disappointment.

Guardiola made it to three successive semi-finals during an otherwise productive stint at the Allianz Arena, while City reached three quarter-finals in a row before clawing their way to a final in 2021.

Premier League rivals Chelsea dashed City's dreams on that occasion, as Kai Havertz netted the only goal of the game, and Guardiola has just one more year left on a contract at the Etihad Stadium that is due to run until 2023.

What is Pep Guardiola’s Champions League record?

Games 142 Wins 90 Draws 27 Losses 25 Goals for 336 Goals against 143

Table correct at time of writing on 15/02/2022

Guardiola’s first outing as a Champions League manager saw him guide Barcelona into battle against Sporting on September 16, 2008.

A comfortable 3-1 win was secured that day and a coach that demands nothing but the best from those around him has not looked back.

He has claimed many notable scalps down the years, with 90 victories collected from 142 outings on an elite European stage.

Only 25 defeats have been suffered, while 336 goals have been scored against 143 conceded.

Many considered it to be only a matter of time before Guardiola got his hands on a famous jug-eared trophy once more when overseeing Barca’s memorable triumph in 2011, but a long wait for a third success has now extended to the 11-year mark.