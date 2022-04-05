When are the Champions League semi-finals? Dates, teams, how to watch & everything you need to know

By the time any Champions League campaign reaches the semi-final stage, dreams of savouring ultimate glory will have started to form for those still left in the running.

In 2021-22 the finishing line is almost in sight, with four teams set to be involved in what promises to be a thrilling battle for continental supremacy.

Who are those sides, when will they be locking horns and how can you keep right up to date with all of the action in Europe’s premier club competition? GOAL has everything that you need to know right here.

When did the Champions League semi-final draw take place?

The route to the final of the 2021-22 Champions League was mapped out on March 18 when the quarter-final draw was held.

At that point, the eight sides left in the running were made aware of which paths they would need to cross in order to make their way to the final at Stade de France in Paris on May 28.

UEFA have decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Russia to France.



The Stade de France will now host the final. pic.twitter.com/FtDesDaYAR — GOAL (@goal) February 25, 2022

What dates will the Champions League semi-finals be played on?

The first legs of the 2021-22 Champions League semi-finals will take place on April 26 and 27, with opportunities presented there in which to put one foot into the final.

Return dates are pencilled in for May 3 and 4, with those contests ultimately determining who goes forward to take a shot at landing the ultimate prize.

How can I watch the Champions League semi-finals on TV & live stream in the UK and US?

In the UK, BT Sport once again has exclusive broadcast rights for the Champions League in 2021-22.

Semi-final showdowns will be shown across its television channels, while also being made available to stream on the BT Sport app.

For those in the United States, the cream of the European crop can be caught in action on CBS in English and Univision in Spanish.

Matches can be streamed in America on Paramount+.

You can also keep across all of the Champions League fixtures on GOAL's live matchday blogs or follow GOAL's official Twitter page for relevant updates.

Which teams are involved in the Champions League semi-finals?

The quarter-final draw saw eight teams pulled out of the hat, with defending champions Chelsea still in contention to successfully defend their crown.

Real Madrid stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 to keep their dreams alive and it would be foolish to write Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester City off.

Bayern Munich know what it takes to go all the way, Atletico Madrid have reached a couple of finals in the recent past, while Benfica and Villarreal are filling the roles of plucky underdogs.

The winners of Chelsea’s clash with Real Madrid will face either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the last four, while the other side of the draw will see Liverpool or Benfica take on the victors of Bayern Munich’s clash with Villarreal.