'What goes around comes around!' - Chelsea star Reece James calls out vandals for stealing charity gifts from his car

The England international was shocked to find that his vehicle had been broken into after visiting a school in London

star Reece James has taken to social media to call out vandals who stole charity gifts from his car, warning those responsible "what goes around comes around".

Over the past 18 months, James has been working with London-based charity 'The Felix Project', an organisation dedicated to delivering meals to underprivileged groups and schools across the city.

The international has donated a total of £10,000 of his own money to the charity, which has been busier than ever since the coronavirus outbreak in March.

He has also helped deliver meals during his free time, with the Normand Croft Community School in Hammersmith one of his latest stops on a day of giving for the Project.

James returned to his vehicle after dropping off presents and food to find that thieves had smashed his car window and taken a PlayStation 5 and jacket from the back seat which he had also been planning to donate.

The 21-year-old revealed the full extent of the damage done to his car by posting a picture on Instagram with the following message: "Another rewarding experience with the Felix Project today serving meals to the younger generation.

"Hopefully we spread some joy ahead of a challenging Christmas period.

"Unfortunately, I was met with huge disappointment when returning to my car.

"During the event, someone felt the need to break in and steal gifts that I was due to go and donate later in the day."

James added: "What goes around, comes around."

The talented young full-back will now have to shake off the shock off the incident and refocus on his duties at Chelsea ahead of a huge Premier League clash against West Ham on Monday.

The Blues have slipped to sixth in the Premier League standings after back-to-back defeats against and , but still only find themselves six points behind current leaders , who won the title last season.

James has been a standout player for Frank Lampard's side this term, contributing one goal and two assists in 12 top-flight appearances, and will likely retain his place in the starting line-up for next week's London derby.