Western Stima coach Paul Ogayi bemoans blunt striking force

Stima have managed to collect fourteen points from seven games

Western Stima head coach Paul Ogayi feels his team could have done better against Kariobangi Sharks last weekend.

The power men's fine unbeaten run in the Kenyan Premier League was brought to a halt by the Shield Cup champions thanks to their 2-1 win. Ogai feels his team had a chance to make something out of the game but ended up dropping crucial points.

"It was not good a good day for us, we conceded a goal following a mistake that we should not have done. The mistakes we did were costly and they punished us, we did not do the same. Their central defense was weak, they made mistakes but my strikers could not capitalize on that.

"We have a game next weekend, we need to rectify our undoing and get it right; if we do it we will win for sure."

