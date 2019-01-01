West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang breaks Equatorial Guinea duck

The 26-year-old scored his first international goal as the Nzalang Nacional exit the 2019 Afcon qualifiers with an emphatic win

Pedro Obiang sealed Equatorial Guinea’s 4-1 victory over Sudan with his maiden effort for the central African country.

Obiang who made his international debut last November against Senegal helped the Nzalang Nacional bow out of the 2019 qualifying round in style.

The Hammers midfielder wrapped up the win at the Al-Hilal Stadium in the 85th minute after Emilio Nsue’s brace and Pablo Ganet’s lone effort had put the visitors’ ahead.

GOOOOAAAL | Pedro Obiang scores a goal for Equatorial Guinea. Sudan - Equatorial Guinea 1-4 #AFCON2019Q #SDNEQG pic.twitter.com/RhdtlhkJrq — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 22, 2019

Despite the win, Equatorial Guinea did not qualify for the 2019 Afcon finals in after finishing third in Group A with six points from six matches.

Angel Lopez's side will return to action on Monday for an international friendly against at the King Fahd International Stadium.