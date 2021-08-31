West Ham complete €30m signing of CSKA Moscow midfielder Nikola Vlasic

The Croatia international, who previously played in the Premier League at Everton, has signed a long-term deal at the London Stadium

West Ham have completed the signing of CSKA Moscow midfielder Nikola Vlasic for a reported €30 million (£26m/$35m) fee.

Vlasic has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the London Stadium, bringing to an end his three-year stint in Russia with CSKA.

The 23-year-old has become the Hammers' third major signing of the summer after Kurt Zouma and Alphonse Areola, with David Moyes adding another No.10 to his ranks as he bids to improve on their sixth-place Premier League finish in 2020-21.

What's been said?

The Hammers have confirmed Vlasic's permanent move from CSKA in an official statement, which reads: "West Ham United are delighted to announce the signing of Croatia international attacker Nikola Vlašić.

"The talented 23-year-old arrives on a five-year deal from Russian Premier League club CSKA Moscow. The player has been extensively scouted and the creative attacker will add top-class quality and experience to David Moyes’ squad.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to wish Nikola every success for his career in Claret and Blue."

What will Vlasic bring to West Ham?

West Ham turned their attention to Vlasic after giving up on trying to sign Manchester United's Jesse Lingard outright following his impressive loan stint at the London Stadium last season.

Vlasic already has Premier League experience under his belt, having been on Everton's books between 2017 and 2019, albeit without establishing himself as a mainstay in the starting XI at Goodison Park.

The Croatia international reached a new level during his time at CSKA after initially joining the club on loan in the summer of 2018, scoring 33 goals in 108 appearances and setting up another 21 for his team-mates, while helping them compete on both domestic and European fronts.

Vlasic's presence will give Moyes even greater strength in depth in attacking positions as West Ham juggle Premier League and Europa League commitments over the course of their latest campaign.

When could Vlasic make his debut?

Vlasic will start training with West Ham after linking up with Croatia for the first international break of the season, and could be available to make his debut for Moyes' side when they take on Southampton at St Mary's on September 11.

