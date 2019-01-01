‘Werner would relish challenge at Liverpool’ – Salah, Firmino & Mane hold no fear, says Heskey

The former Reds striker believes a Germany international starring for RB Leipzig would be another welcome addition to star-studded ranks at Anfield

Timo Werner would embrace the challenge of competing with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for regular minutes at , claims Emile Heskey.

The striker is starting to generate transfer talk again as clubs across Europe begin to scour the market for proven goalscorers.

Werner very much fits the mould, with the international having been a prolific presence for club and country over recent years.

At 23 years of age, he is expected to complete a big-money move at some point and link up with a truly elite club.

Liverpool have been mooted as a potential suitor, despite already boasting plenty of firepower on their books.

Former Reds striker Heskey believes Werner would be a useful addition for Jurgen Klopp, with there every reason to believe that an ambitious performer would relish the opportunity to compete for Premier League outings with some of the very best in the business.

“You always want to challenge yourself, regardless of who else is there,” Heskey told Express Sport.

“When I came to Liverpool, Robbie Fowler and Michael [Owen] were there. Players like that.

“I think Titi Camara was there too and he had a good start to the season.

“[Could Werner join Liverpool?] I don’t see why not.”

Liverpool remain on the lookout for suitable signings, with Klopp aware of the need to seek continuous improvement.

He has guided the Reds to glory and back into another Premier League title challenge, with there no indication that the German will burn out.

Heskey cannot see that happening, despite having suffered a dip during Klopp’s final campaign in their dugout after previously enjoying considerable success.

“I think it’s all on the up,” said the ex- international.

“Yes, you’ll have blips but when you look at the mentality of the players and the mentality of the club itself, it’s all on the up. It’s all looking positive to be honest.”

Liverpool are currently eight points clear in the battle for top-flight supremacy in England, with Klopp looking to bring a 30-year wait for title glory to a close on the red half of Merseyside.